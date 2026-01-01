Up to 69% off for DeepWiki Open

Deploy DeepWiki Open in one click installation.

Open-source AI wiki generator that turns any GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket repository into an interactive documentation site.

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â‚¹599/mo
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Deploy DeepWiki Open in one click installation.

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64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
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Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
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Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
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Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
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Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with DeepWiki Open

DeepWiki Open, jo ki original DeepWiki concept ka ek self-hostable implementation hai, public ya private code repositories ko automatically beautifully organised, navigable wikis mein badal deta hai. Yeh aapke codebase ka analysis karta hai, architecture aur modules ki comprehensive explanations generate karta hai, aur interactive diagrams render karta hai jo dikhate hain ki components kaise connect hote hain â€” jisse teams ka manual documentation work mein ghanton ka samay bachta hai.

DeepWiki Open ko self-host karne se proprietary source code, embeddings, aur generated documentation us infrastructure par rehte hain jise aap control karte hain. Aap Google Gemini, OpenAI, ya OpenRouter ke liye apne LLM provider keys khud laate hain, isliye aap sirf us inference ke liye pay karte hain jise aap use karte hain aur third-party SaaS ke through private repositories bhejane se bachte hain.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of DeepWiki Open

Automatic wiki generation

Just point it to any GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket repository, and you'll get a structured, multi-page wiki without having to write a single line of documentation manually.

Visual architecture diagrams

Mermaid diagrams are generated alongside prose to visualise data flow, module relationships, and call paths so readers can grasp the codebase faster.

Bring your own LLM

Connect Google Gemini, OpenAI, OpenRouter, or local Ollama models so you control both the model quality and the per-token cost.

Private repository support

Authenticate with personal access tokens to analyse private repositories on infrastructure you own, ensuring that proprietary code remains out of third-party services.

In-built Ask feature

Query the indexed repository in natural language with retrieval-augmented generation that grounds answers in real source code, not hallucinated guesses.

Optional access control

Enable an authorization code requirement to gate access to the wiki generator when running on a publicly reachable domain.

Why run DeepWiki Open on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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