Forgejo is a community-driven, self-hosted Git service that emerged as a fork of Gitea with a strong focus on transparency and user empowerment. It provides everything teams need to host, collaborate, and manage software projects — from repository management and code review to issue tracking, wikis, and built-in CI/CD Actions — in a lightweight, resource-efficient package that runs comfortably on a small VPS.

Self-hosting your Git infrastructure with Forgejo means complete ownership of your source code, no dependency on third-party platforms, and full compliance with data residency requirements. You get enterprise-grade collaboration features without per-user seat pricing or the risk of policy changes from external providers locking your team out of their own repositories.