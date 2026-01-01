Open Notebook is a self-hosted, AI-native notebook platform that keeps your writing, research, and AI assistance in a single environment. Instead of switching between documents, chat interfaces, and scattered file systems, Open Notebook creates one workspace where notes, uploaded files, and AI context stay connected â€” making it easier to move from rough ideas to structured documentation without losing the knowledge you build over time.

This deployment pairs Open Notebook with SurrealDB for persistent storage, keeping all your notes and AI interaction history on your own infrastructure. Self-hosting means your data never passes through third-party SaaS systems, and you retain full control over access, backups, and retention.