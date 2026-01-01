LobeChat is a well-polished, open-source AI chat framework boasting over 75,000 GitHub stars. It offers a ChatGPT-like experience while allowing you to connect to any LLM provider of your choice. It supports OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Mistral, Groq, Ollama, and many more â€” all from one unified interface complete with conversation management, plugins, file uploads, and voice support.

Self-hosting LobeChat ensures your API keys remain on your own infrastructure, conversation data is never logged by any third-party platform, and an access code keeps your instance private. Its lightweight, client-only architecture requires no database, operating efficiently alongside other services on the same VPS.