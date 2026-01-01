Deploy Phoenix in one click installation.
Open-source AI observability platform for tracing, evaluating, and monitoring LLM applications and AI agents in production.
Choose a VPS plan for Phoenix
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Phoenix
Phoenix is an open-source AI observability platform built by Arize AI for teams developing applications with large language models, agents, and retrieval pipelines. It captures every trace produced by your application through standard OpenTelemetry instrumentation, surfacing latency, token usage, and response quality so engineers can spot regressions before they reach customers. With out-of-the-box integrations for LangChain, LlamaIndex, OpenAI, Anthropic, and most other AI frameworks, Phoenix slots into existing pipelines without code rewrites.
Self-hosting Phoenix on your own VPS keeps prompts, model outputs, and retrieval context on infrastructure you control. There are no per-trace fees or data residency constraints — store as much telemetry as your disk allows.
Key features of Phoenix
OpenTelemetry tracing
Capture the full execution tree of every LLM call, tool invocation, and retrieval step using the standard OTLP protocol.
Evaluation framework
Run LLM-as-a-judge and code-based evaluators across datasets to score response quality and catch regressions before deploy.
प्रॉम्प्ट प्लेग्राउंड
Iterate on prompts side-by-side across models and parameters without touching application code or redeploying.
Framework integrations
Drop-in instrumentation for LangChain, LlamaIndex, DSPy, Haystack, OpenAI, Anthropic, Bedrock, and Vertex AI.
Dataset experiments
Build datasets from production traces and replay them against new prompt or model versions to compare outputs.
Embedding analysis
Inspect retrieval quality with embedding visualisations that highlight drift, clusters, and low-relevance results.
Why run Phoenix on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.