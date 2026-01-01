Deploy FalkorDB in one click installation.
High-performance graph database built for GraphRAG, knowledge graphs, and real-time Cypher queries at scale.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FalkorDB
FalkorDB is an open-source graph database engine built on top of Redis, designed for high-performance graph queries using the OpenCypher query language. It stores graph data natively in memory, enabling sub-millisecond traversal times across complex entity relationships â€” making it a strong fit for GraphRAG pipelines, recommendation engines, fraud detection, identity graphs, and network topology analysis.
FalkorDB ships with a built-in browser-based UI on port 3000, letting you explore graphs, run Cypher queries, and visualize node and edge relationships without any additional tooling. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps your graph data fully under your control with no query limits, no per-node pricing, and direct access to fine-tune performance settings.
Key features of FalkorDB
OpenCypher Query Language
Write expressive graph queries using OpenCypher, the industry-standard declarative language for traversing nodes, edges, and patterns.
In-built Web UI
Explore graphs, run Cypher queries, and visualize relationships directly in the browser without installing any additional client tooling.
In-Memory Performance
Graph data is stored natively in memory, enabling sub-millisecond traversal times even across deeply connected, multi-hop relationships.
GraphRAG Ready
Optimized for retrieval-augmented generation pipelines that require accurate, low-latency traversal of knowledge graphs at inference time.
Redis Protocol Compatible
Speaks the Redis protocol so any Redis client library can connect to FalkorDB without additional drivers or custom SDKs.
Password Authentication
Secure access with Redis-level password authentication, ensuring your graph data remains protected from unauthorized connections.
Why run FalkorDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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