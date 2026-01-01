Jelly-Clipper is an open-source web companion for Jellyfin that lets you turn any moment from your media library into a shareable clip. Simply paste a Jellyfin video URL, select a start and end point, and Jelly-Clipper will produce a permanent clip. This clip will be stored alongside your library and will be accessible to every authenticated Jellyfin user on your instance.

Self-hosting Jelly-Clipper on a VPS ensures that clips, downloaded source files, and the SQLite database remain on infrastructure you control. This means no third-party uploads, no public sharing services, and a scheduled cron job that automatically reclaims storage by purging cached originals older than your defined retention window.