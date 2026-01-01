Deploy SnappyMail with one-click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted webmail client for accessing IMAP email accounts from any browser, with no tracking or ads.
Choose a VPS plan for SnappyMail
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SnappyMail
SnappyMail एक आधुनिक, हल्का वेबमेल क्लाइंट है जो आपको एक साफ़ ब्राउज़र इंटरफ़ेस के माध्यम से किसी भी IMAP ईमेल खाते तक पहुँचने देता है। यह RainLoop का एक मेंटेन किया हुआ फोर्क है, जिसे परफॉरमेंस के लिए फिर से बनाया गया है — जावास्क्रिप्ट पेलोड मूल की तुलना में लगभग 66% छोटा है, जिसका अर्थ है कि धीमी कनेक्शन पर भी तेज़ी से लोड होने का समय। SnappyMail कई IMAP खातों, PGP एन्क्रिप्शन, सीव मेल फ़िल्टर, डार्क मोड और पूर्ण कीबोर्ड नेविगेशन का समर्थन करता है।
अपने VPS पर SnappyMail को सेल्फ-होस्ट करने से आपके अपने इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर एक निजी ब्राउज़र-आधारित मेल क्लाइंट आ जाता है, जिसमें कोई थर्ड-पार्टी टेलीमेट्री, कोई विज्ञापन और किसी बाहरी सेवा से किसी खाते की आवश्यकता नहीं होती है। आपके ईमेल क्रेडेंशियल केवल आपके सर्वर पर संग्रहीत होते हैं और केवल आपके VPS और आपके मौजूदा मेल प्रदाता के बीच प्रसारित होते हैं।
Key features of SnappyMail
Multiple IMAP Accounts
Connect and switch between any number of IMAP accounts from a single SnappyMail session, including Gmail, Outlook, Fastmail, or self-hosted mail servers.
PGP Encryption
Compose and read PGP-encrypted messages directly in the browser without installing a mail client extension or managing keys outside the interface.
Sieve Filter Editor
Write and manage server-side Sieve mail filtering rules directly in SnappyMail, automating folder sorting and message handling without client-side rules.
No Tracking or Ads
SnappyMail contains no analytics, no social media buttons, and no third-party scripts — mail content and metadata stay entirely within your infrastructure.
Dark Mode and Themes
Built-in dark mode and multiple theme options let users personalise the interface without browser extensions or custom CSS overrides.
Why run SnappyMail on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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