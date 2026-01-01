Deploy DumbDrop with one-click installation.
A basic drag-and-drop file uploader that directly uploads files into a folder — no database, no accounts, no hassle.
Choose a VPS plan for DumbDrop
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DumbDrop
DumbDrop is a deliberately minimal file upload application from DumbWare.io, built on the idea that sharing files with a server should not require an account system, an object store, or a cloud subscription. The interface is a single drop zone — drag files in, and they land on disk in a configured upload directory you fully control.
Despite its compact design, DumbDrop ships practical extras like optional PIN protection, directory upload support, configurable size limits, file-extension filtering, and Apprise notifications. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps uploaded files private, removes per-gigabyte transfer fees from third-party services, and gives you a reliable handoff point for collaborators who do not have shell or SFTP access.
Key features of DumbDrop
Drag-and-drop uploads
Drop one file, many files, or a whole folder onto the page and the original directory structure is preserved on disk.
No database needed
Uploaded files are written straight to a mounted directory, so backups are a plain folder copy and there is nothing to migrate.
Optional PIN protection
Set a 4-10 digit PIN to restrict uploads on shared servers without setting up a full authentication system.
Apprise notifications
Get notified through any Apprise-supported channel each time a new file lands, with customizable templates for filename, size, and storage usage.
File listing and cleanup
Enable the optional file browser to download or delete uploaded files directly from the web interface without SSH access.
Extension and size limits
Restrict accepted file types and cap upload sizes to keep the drop zone aligned with how you intend it to be used.
Why run DumbDrop on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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