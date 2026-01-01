FreeScout is a free, open-source help desk and shared inbox platform built with PHP and Laravel, designed as a self-hosted alternative to Help Scout and Zendesk. It offers a familiar, professional support interface with multi-mailbox support, collision detection, saved replies, and workflow automation â€” providing everything a team requires to manage customer inquiries efficiently without incurring per-agent subscription fees.

Deploying FreeScout on your VPS with MariaDB provides you with complete data sovereignty over every customer conversation, along with unlimited agents and mailboxes, and the flexibility to extend functionality through its module system. There is no per-agent pricing, no conversation limits, and absolutely no risk of a vendor increasing costs or discontinuing the service.