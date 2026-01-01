Convex is a reactive database platform that reimagines backend architecture for modern applications. It combines a document database with real-time query subscriptions, ACID transactions, and serverless functions that run directly alongside your data — all in a single integrated platform. When data changes, every subscribed client updates automatically without polling or manual WebSocket management.

Self-hosting Convex on your VPS gives you dedicated compute for consistent database performance and full data sovereignty, which is critical for applications handling user data subject to privacy regulations. This deployment includes the Convex backend for data storage and function execution, and the dashboard for managing your database, monitoring queries, and deploying serverless functions. After first launch, generate an admin key by running: docker compose exec backend ./generate_admin_key.sh