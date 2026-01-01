Deploy Apache Pinot in one click installation.
Real-time distributed OLAP datastore engineered for sub-second analytics on streaming and batch data at massive scale.
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What you can build with Apache Pinot
Apache Pinot एक रियल-टाइम डिस्ट्रीब्यूटेड OLAP डेटास्टोर है जिसे LinkedIn में बनाया गया था और Uber, Stripe, Walmart, Target, और Slack द्वारा अरबों इवेंट्स पर यूजर-फेसिंग एनालिटिक्स को पावर देने के लिए प्रोडक्शन में इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। यह Kafka और Kinesis जैसे स्ट्रीमिंग सोर्सेज के साथ-साथ S3 और HDFS जैसे बैच सोर्सेज से डेटा लेता है, और हजारों कॉन्करेंट यूजर्स के साथ भी मिलीसेकंड में SQL क्वेरीज़ का जवाब देता है।
अपने खुद के VPS पर Pinot को सेल्फ-होस्ट करने से क्वेरी लेटेंसी, रिटेंशन पॉलिसीज़ और टेनेंट कॉन्फ़िगरेशन सीधे आपके कंट्रोल में रहते हैं, जिसमें कोई प्रति-क्वेरी बिलिंग या वेंडर लॉक-इन नहीं होता है। Pinot कंट्रोलर स्कीमा मैनेजमेंट, टेबल कॉन्फ़िगरेशन और एड-हॉक SQL एक्सप्लोरेशन के लिए एक इंटीग्रेटेड वेब कंसोल के साथ आता है।
Key features of Apache Pinot
Sub-second SQL queries
Columnar storage with star-tree, inverted, and range indexes returns p99 query latency in milliseconds across billions of rows.
Real-time and batch ingestion
Native connectors for Kafka, Kinesis, Pulsar, S3, GCS, HDFS, and JDBC let you mix streaming and historical data inside a single table.
High concurrency
Designed for thousands of queries per second from user-facing dashboards and internal analytics products without precomputation.
Built-in query console
The Pinot Controller ships a web UI for browsing tables, running ad-hoc SQL, and managing schemas, segments, and tenants.
Upsert and dedup tables
Primary-key upserts and partial updates make Pinot suitable for change-data-capture and mutable event streams, not just append-only logs.
Why run Apache Pinot on Hostinger
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Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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