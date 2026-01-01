Reitti is a self-hosted location tracking and timeline application that offers you a private alternative to Google Timeline. You can import your existing history from Google Maps Timeline exports, GPX files, and GeoJSON, or feed live positions from phone apps such as OwnTracks and GPSLogger to build a continuous record of your movements.

Reitti automatically detects significant places and trips, then visualizes them on an interactive map with daily timelines and movement statistics. Since everything runs on your own server, your detailed location history never leaves your infrastructure and is never mined for advertising purposes. This template includes a PostGIS database for geospatial queries, a Redis cache, and a bundled map tile cache, ensuring the full stack works seamlessly right out of the box.