Gonic is a free and open-source Subsonic server written in Go. It gives you a personal music streaming service that works with dozens of popular Subsonic-compatible clients — Symfonium, Amperfy, Dsub, Strawberry, and more — so you can listen to your own library from any device.

Built for efficiency, Gonic handles libraries of tens of thousands of tracks without requiring a dedicated database server. It supports on-the-fly audio transcoding, podcast management, scrobbling to Last.fm and ListenBrainz, and multi-user access with per-user preferences. It runs comfortably on low-power hardware like a Raspberry Pi.