DSpace is the world's most widely used open-source repository platform, powering more than 2,000 institutional repositories at universities, libraries, museums, and research organisations. It captures, organises, and preserves digital materials of any format — articles, theses, datasets, images, and audio — with rich Dublin Core metadata and persistent Handle identifiers for permanent citation.

Self-hosting DSpace on your own VPS keeps full ownership of scholarly content, preservation policies, and access rules in-house. The bundled REST API, Angular interface, Solr discovery layer, and OAI-PMH endpoint give institutions a complete repository stack without recurring SaaS fees or vendor lock-in.