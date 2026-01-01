Pterodactyl is the leading open-source game server management panel, relied upon by hosting providers and gaming communities globally. Each game server runs in its own Docker container, thereby preventing resource conflicts and ensuring a compromised server does not impact others on the same machine. The modern React-based interface provides server owners with real-time console access, file management, backup scheduling, and resource monitoring.

Self-hosting Pterodactyl does away with per-server fees levied by managed hosting platforms and offers administrators complete control over branding, authentication integrations, and custom eggs for games that are not supported. This deployment includes the Panel with MariaDB and Redis â€” Wings needs to be installed separately on nodes where game servers are to be run.