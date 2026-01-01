Trudesk is an open-source help desk platform built with Node.js and MongoDB, designed to keep support operations organized and straightforward. It provides a clean ticket management interface where teams can create, assign, prioritize, and resolve support requests without the complexity of enterprise alternatives. Elasticsearch integration enables fast full-text search across all tickets and activity.

Self-hosting Trudesk on your own VPS keeps all customer data under your control with no per-seat fees or third-party data sharing. The first visitor completes the setup wizard to configure the database connection and create the admin account, making the initial deployment simple and secure.