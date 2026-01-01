Radicale is a small, simple, hassle-free CalDAV (calendar) and CardDAV (contact) server written in Python. It speaks the standard protocols that every modern operating system supports natively — iOS, macOS, Android, Thunderbird, Outlook, GNOME, KDE — so calendars and contacts sync to your devices without installing custom apps or browser extensions.

Self-hosting Radicale on your VPS keeps every event, address, and shared calendar on infrastructure you control rather than handed over to a calendar SaaS. The server stores collections as plain files on disk, requires no database, and runs comfortably alongside other apps thanks to its tiny Python footprint.