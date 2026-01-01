Open Dronelog is an open-source drone flight log analyzer that imports DJI, Litchi, and Airdata exports into a local DuckDB database and exposes them through an interactive web dashboard. Unlike cloud services that lock your flight history behind subscriptions or upload limits, every flight, battery serial, and telemetry sample stays on your own server, and analyses run locally with automatic downsampling for very large datasets.

Self-hosting Open Dronelog on your VPS keeps personally identifiable flight paths, drone serial numbers, and battery history entirely under your control. You can sync logs automatically from a mounted folder, generate printable A4 regulation reports for authorities, and share a single instance across an entire drone team without per-pilot fees.