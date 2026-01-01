Duck DNS is a free dynamic DNS service, trusted by millions of home lab users and self-hosters, for maintaining reliable access to servers and devices behind residential internet connections. Most Internet Service Providers (ISPs) assign dynamic IP addresses, but Duck DNS addresses this by continuously monitoring your public IP and updating your chosen subdomain the moment it changes â€“ all completely free of cost.

This template runs the official Duck DNS client container in host networking mode, thereby providing accurate IP visibility. Configuration persists across restarts, ensuring your subdomain and token settings are never lost. Whether you require stable access to a home server, a Raspberry Pi project, or a self-hosted VPS application, Duck DNS does away with the need to pay for a static IP or a commercial DDNS service.