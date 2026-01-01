Deploy DuckDNS in one click installation.
Free dynamic DNS client that automatically keeps your domain pointed at your current IP address without a static IP.
Choose a VPS plan for DuckDNS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DuckDNS
Duck DNS is a free dynamic DNS service, trusted by millions of home lab users and self-hosters, for maintaining reliable access to servers and devices behind residential internet connections. Most Internet Service Providers (ISPs) assign dynamic IP addresses, but Duck DNS addresses this by continuously monitoring your public IP and updating your chosen subdomain the moment it changes â€“ all completely free of cost.
This template runs the official Duck DNS client container in host networking mode, thereby providing accurate IP visibility. Configuration persists across restarts, ensuring your subdomain and token settings are never lost. Whether you require stable access to a home server, a Raspberry Pi project, or a self-hosted VPS application, Duck DNS does away with the need to pay for a static IP or a commercial DDNS service.
Key features of DuckDNS
Automatic IP updates
Detects when your public IP address changes and immediately updates your Duck DNS subdomain, ensuring uninterrupted access.
IPv4 and IPv6 support
Works with both address families, so your subdomain stays current regardless of your ISP's IP version assignment.
Multiple subdomains
Manages several Duck DNS subdomains in a single container by providing a comma-separated list of subdomain names.
Always-on VPS operation
Running on a VPS ensures updates are delivered on schedule 24/7, even if your home network equipment reboots or loses power.
Persistent configuration
Stores your token and subdomain settings in a dedicated volume so the client resumes correctly after container restarts.
Why run DuckDNS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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