Deploy Tautulli in one-click installation.
Monitoring and analytics companion for Plex Media Server with detailed statistics and custom notifications.
Choose a VPS plan for Tautulli
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Tautulli
Tautulli is a Python-based monitoring and tracking tool built specifically for Plex Media Server. It records every play event â€” who watched what, when, at what quality, and from which device â€” and presents the data in rich graphs and filterable history tables.
Self-hosting Tautulli on a VPS alongside or separately from your Plex server gives you persistent statistics and notification delivery via Discord, Slack, Telegram, and email without relying on Plex's cloud services. It connects to any Plex server over the network.
Key features of Tautulli
Playback history
Every stream is logged with user, device, quality, and duration so you have a complete record of media server activity.
Custom notifications
Send alerts for new content, stream starts, transcodes, or user logins via Discord, Slack, Telegram, email, and more.
Statistics dashboard
Visual graphs show concurrent streams, bandwidth usage, popular media, and per-user activity over any time range.
Newsletter support
Automatically generate and send email newsletters highlighting recently added movies and episodes to your Plex users.
Why run Tautulli on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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