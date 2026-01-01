Deploy Centrifugo in one click installation.
Scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications with WebSocket and pub/sub messaging.
Choose a VPS plan for Centrifugo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Centrifugo
Centrifugo is an open-source, language-agnostic real-time messaging server that delivers instant messages to connected users through WebSocket, HTTP-streaming, Server-Sent Events, WebTransport, and gRPC. Any backend — regardless of language or framework — can publish messages via a simple HTTP or gRPC API, making it straightforward to add real-time features to existing applications without rewriting them.
Self-hosting Centrifugo on your VPS eliminates per-message and per-connection fees charged by commercial real-time services like Pusher or Ably, while giving you full control over scaling, data routing, and security configuration.
Key features of Centrifugo
Language-Agnostic Integration
Any backend can publish messages through a simple HTTP or gRPC API, so you can add real-time features without changing your existing technology stack.
Message History and Recovery
Stores recent messages per channel and automatically replays missed events to reconnecting clients, preventing data loss during brief disconnections.
Horizontal Scalability
Redis-backed engine lets you run multiple Centrifugo nodes and handle millions of concurrent connections as your user base grows.
Presence Tracking
Tracks which users are online in each channel and broadcasts join/leave events, enabling features like typing indicators and active user lists.
In-built Admin Panel
Monitor connections, channels, and message flow in real time through the web admin UI without setting up separate observability tools.
Why run Centrifugo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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