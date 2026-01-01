NocoDB is the premier open-source alternative to Airtable, transforming PostgreSQL, MySQL, and other SQL databases into intuitive spreadsheet interfaces which even non-technical users can confidently manage. It offers grid, kanban, gallery, calendar, and form views along with auto-generated REST and GraphQL APIs, rich field types, and real-time collaboration â€“ all without any per-seat pricing.

Self-hosting NocoDB on your VPS ensures that sensitive business data never leaves your infrastructure, does away with user-count pricing limitations, and provides your team with the full power of a relational database, all behind a no-code front-end that anyone can use.