Deploy NocoDB in one click installation.
Open-source Airtable alternative that transforms any SQL database into a collaborative spreadsheet with auto-generated APIs.
Choose a VPS plan for NocoDB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with NocoDB
NocoDB is the premier open-source alternative to Airtable, transforming PostgreSQL, MySQL, and other SQL databases into intuitive spreadsheet interfaces which even non-technical users can confidently manage. It offers grid, kanban, gallery, calendar, and form views along with auto-generated REST and GraphQL APIs, rich field types, and real-time collaboration â€“ all without any per-seat pricing.
Self-hosting NocoDB on your VPS ensures that sensitive business data never leaves your infrastructure, does away with user-count pricing limitations, and provides your team with the full power of a relational database, all behind a no-code front-end that anyone can use.
Key features of NocoDB
Multiple View Types
Switch between grid, kanban, gallery, calendar, and form views for the same data, allowing each team member to work in the format that best suits their workflow.
Auto-Generated APIs
Every table automatically exposes REST and GraphQL endpoints, enabling developers to build custom integrations and front-ends without writing backend code.
Rich Field Types
Attachments, formulas, lookups, rollups, and linked records bring spreadsheet power to your relational data without complex SQL queries.
Granular Access Control
Set workspace, base, and table-level permissions with role management so each team member sees only what they need.
Webhook Automation
Trigger external workflows and integrations automatically when data changes, connecting NocoDB to your existing tools without custom code.
Airtable Import
Migrate existing Airtable bases, CSV files, or Excel sheets with schema detection, making it easy to switch without rebuilding your data from scratch.
Why run NocoDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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