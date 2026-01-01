MySQL is the world's most widely adopted open-source relational database, trusted as the data layer behind countless websites, SaaS products, and business applications. It offers full ACID compliance through the InnoDB storage engine, along with proven replication, a mature SQL dialect, and extensive driver support across every major programming language, ensuring that the apps and frameworks you already use connect to it without changes.

Running MySQL on your own VPS provides you with dedicated CPU, memory, and disk for your queries, complete control over configuration and tuning, and a single shared database server for all your applications â€” all this without the recurring charges and resource caps of managed database services.