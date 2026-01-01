Woodpecker CI is a lightweight community fork of Drone CI that offers a simple and efficient continuous integration and delivery platform. Pipelines are set up using straightforward YAML files in your repositories, and Woodpecker automatically executes them on push, pull request, or tag events through a GitHub OAuth integration.

Self-hosting Woodpecker CI on a VPS provides you with full control over your build infrastructure, without any per-minute billing or seat limitations. Please note: before deployment, ensure you create a GitHub OAuth app with the callback URL configured to your Woodpecker instance URL. Subsequently, you will need to furnish the Client ID and Secret during the setup procedure.