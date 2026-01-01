Deploy Speakr in one click installation.
Self-hosted AI transcription platform that transforms spoken audio into searchable, organized knowledge.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Speakr
Speakr is a self-hosted AI transcription and note-taking platform designed to capture, transcribe, and make sense of your audio content. It supports multiple transcription backends â€” including WhisperX, OpenAI, and Mistral â€” giving you the flexibility to choose local or cloud-based processing. Speaker diarization, voice profiles, and AI-generated summaries help surface insights from meetings, interviews, and lectures.
With multi-user support, OIDC SSO, a REST API with webhooks, and integrations for n8n, Zapier, and Make, Speakr fits naturally into team workflows. Hosting it yourself keeps all recordings and transcripts under your full control.
Key features of Speakr
Flexible Transcription Backends
Connect to WhisperX, OpenAI, Mistral, or any compatible ASR service as per your privacy and accuracy requirements.
Speaker Diarization
Automatically identify and label individual speakers in recordings, with voice profile support when using WhisperX.
AI Summaries and Search
Generate automatic summaries and use semantic Inquire Mode to search for meaning across your entire transcription library.
Multi-User and SSO
Support multiple users with granular sharing, public links, and OIDC SSO including Keycloak, Azure AD, Google, and Auth0.
Workflow Integrations
Trigger downstream automation via REST API and webhooks, with ready-made connectors for n8n, Zapier, and Make.
Why run Speakr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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