NetBox is the leading open-source platform for modeling and documenting network infrastructure. Originally developed by DigitalOcean, it provides a comprehensive source of truth for IP address management (IPAM), data center infrastructure management (DCIM), circuits, connections, and virtualization resources. Network engineers use NetBox to track every device, cable, IP address, and VLAN across their entire infrastructure.

Self-hosting NetBox on your VPS keeps all network documentation private and accessible to your operations team. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for data storage, Redis for caching and background tasks, and a dedicated worker process for reliable task execution. An admin account is automatically created on first launch with the credentials configured during deployment.