ServerStatus is an open-source multi-server monitoring system that collects CPU, memory, disk, and network metrics from any number of remote machines and presents them in a single real-time web dashboard. Each monitored server runs a lightweight client agent that reports back to the central ServerStatus server, making it easy to get a unified view of your entire infrastructure without deploying a heavy observability stack.

Self-hosting ServerStatus on your own VPS keeps all infrastructure metrics private and under your control. The web dashboard updates live and requires no database, no complex configuration pipeline, and no external dependencies â€” just a single container and a config file listing your servers.