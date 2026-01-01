flatnotes is a minimalist, self-hosted note-taking application built around a single principle: your notes are plain Markdown files, nothing more. There is no database, no vendor lock-in, and no complex data structures — simply text files on your server that you can read, edit, and back up using any tool. The clean interface removes distractions so you can focus on writing, organizing, and connecting ideas through wikilinks and full-text search.

Self-hosting flatnotes on your VPS means your personal thoughts, research notes, and journals stay entirely within your infrastructure — never scanned, never mined, and never subject to any third-party terms-of-service changes. Backups are as simple as copying a folder, and your notes remain portable forever.