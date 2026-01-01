SpacetimeDB does away with the traditional backend stack by integrating a relational database and application server into a single deployable process. Rather than maintaining a separate API layer between your clients and data, clients connect directly to SpacetimeDB and run server-side logic â€” referred to as modules â€” within the database itself. Developed in Rust with in-memory state and write-ahead log persistence, it provides consistent sub-millisecond response times without any auxiliary services.

Self-hosting SpacetimeDB on a VPS offers you dedicated CPU and RAM â€” the main performance drivers for its in-memory architecture â€” while ensuring all application data and module code remain under your complete control, with no vendor lock-in.