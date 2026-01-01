Zipline is a self-hosted file and image upload server, specifically designed for power users who require fast, reliable sharing with complete control over their data. It offers out-of-the-box support for ShareX, Flameshot, and other screenshot tools, thereby making it a seamless replacement for cloud-based upload services such as Imgur or file.io.

Beyond just simple uploads, Zipline also incorporates URL shortening, code paste bins, folder organization, embed customization, and user management features. Self-hosting on your own VPS ensures unlimited storage, no file size restrictions, and complete privacy for every upload.