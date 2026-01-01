Firefly is a simplified WireGuard VPN server that combines the high-performance, modern cryptography of WireGuard with an easy-to-use web UI for managing clients, generating configurations, and monitoring connections. It takes away the complexity of traditional WireGuard setup so you can have a secure VPN up and running in minutes instead of hours.

Deploying Firefly on your own VPS provides you with a dedicated public IP for reliable VPN access, enterprise-grade bandwidth without any ISP throttling, and complete independence from third-party VPN providers that log traffic or face unexpected outages.