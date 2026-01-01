PiGallery2 is an open-source self-hosted photo gallery that takes a directory of images on disk and serves it as a fast, modern web gallery â€” no upload pipeline, no proprietary database, no SaaS dependency. The directory layout you already use becomes the album structure visitors browse, so it works equally well for personal photo archives, event galleries, family vacation albums, and lightweight portfolios.

Self-hosting PiGallery2 on your own VPS keeps photos and metadata inside infrastructure you control rather than a public photo service that mines image content for face recognition or training data. The Node.js backend is intentionally lightweight â€” it was designed to run well on a Raspberry Pi â€” so a small VPS plan comfortably hosts tens of thousands of images while still serving fast thumbnails and rich UI.