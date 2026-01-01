eXeLearning को एक क्लिक इंस्टॉलेशन में डिप्लॉय करें।
Open-source authoring tool for creating interactive SCORM and HTML5 educational resources.
Choose a VPS plan for eXeLearning
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with eXeLearning
eXeLearning is an AGPL-licensed authoring environment used by educators and instructional designers to build interactive learning content without writing code. Backed by the Spanish Ministry of Education and a network of regional administrations, it focuses on producing standards-based resources that work in any Learning Management System.
Self-hosting eXeLearning on your VPS keeps course materials, student-facing exports, and authoring credentials entirely on your own infrastructure. Teams can collaborate in real time, publish exports to Moodle or any LMS, and avoid the licensing limits and data-residency concerns of cloud authoring services.
Key features of eXeLearning
Interactive iDevices
Drop-in components for quizzes, case studies, multimedia, and reflective activities turn static content into structured interactive lessons.
SCORM and HTML5 export
Publish courses as SCORM packages, IMS Content, or standalone HTML5 sites so they run in any LMS or on plain web hosting.
Real-time collaboration
Multiple authors can edit the same project simultaneously through built-in Yjs WebSocket sync, mirroring the workflow of modern document editors.
Moodle integration
Push finished courses directly into Moodle as ready-to-deploy activities, removing the manual upload step between authoring and publishing.
Multilingual interface
Native support for English, Spanish, Catalan, Basque, Galician, Valencian, and Esperanto makes it suitable for regional and bilingual education programs.
Open accessible standards
Generated content follows web accessibility guidelines and open formats, ensuring resources remain usable and portable for years to come.
Why run eXeLearning on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.