Tunarr converts the movies, shows, and clips already available in your Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby libraries into scheduled live TV channels that function like a traditional cable lineup. Through a browser-based interface, you can program time slots, create cyclic and block shuffles, insert mid-roll filler, and curate themed channels â€” then present the result as an HDHomeRun-compatible tuner or an M3U playlist that any IPTV client can play.

As the modern successor to dizqueTV, Tunarr has been rewritten on a faster server with a new web UI, native FFmpeg transcoding, and continuous maintenance. Self-hosting Tunarr on a VPS ensures the tuner is accessible from anywhere, runs your channels 24/7 without occupying a home machine, and never interferes with the original files in your media servers.