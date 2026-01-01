Up to 69% off for agentmemory

Deploy agentmemory with one-click installation.

Open-source persistent memory server for AI coding agents — silently captures, compresses, and recalls context across every session.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
599 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy agentmemory with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for agentmemory

64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹14,376 (regular price ₹39,576). Renews at ₹999/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
2,099
799 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹19,176 (regular price ₹50,376). Renews at ₹1,199/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹26,376 (regular price ₹83,976). Renews at ₹2,399/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹52,776 (regular price ₹148,776). Renews at ₹4,399/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹14,376 (regular price ₹39,576). Renews at ₹999/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
2,099
799 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹19,176 (regular price ₹50,376). Renews at ₹1,199/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹26,376 (regular price ₹83,976). Renews at ₹2,399/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹52,776 (regular price ₹148,776). Renews at ₹4,399/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with agentmemory

agentmemory is open-source persistent memory for AI coding agents and any MCP-compatible client. It silently captures what your agent does each session, compresses it into searchable memory, and injects the right context into the next session so you stop re-explaining your architecture, re-discovering the same bugs, and re-teaching the same preferences.

Built on the iii engine with a 4-tier consolidation pipeline and hybrid BM25, vector, and graph search, agentmemory hits 95.2% retrieval accuracy on the LongMemEval-S benchmark while cutting context tokens by roughly 92%. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps session transcripts, memories, and replay history on infrastructure you control, with no vendor cloud or per-agent metering.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of agentmemory

Hybrid search

Combines BM25 keyword, dense vector, and knowledge-graph retrieval through RRF fusion, so agents find relevant memories whether you remember the exact phrase or only the concept.

Automatic capture

Twelve hooks for Claude Code and six for Codex CLI record prompts, tool calls, and outcomes without any manual save calls — memories accrue purely by working as usual.

Works with every agent

One server speaks MCP, REST, and stdio so Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Gemini CLI, Hermes, OpenClaw, Cline, Goose, Aider, and any MCP client share the same memory pool.

Session replay

Every recorded session is replayable in the built-in viewer with play, pause, speed control, and keyboard shortcuts for debugging exactly what the agent did and why.

4-tier lifecycle

A consolidation pipeline ages observations from short-term into long-term tiers, applies decay, and auto-forgets stale memories so the index stays small and recall stays sharp.

Why run agentmemory on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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