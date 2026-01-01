pgAdmin is the most popular and feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL, maintained by the PostgreSQL community. The web edition (pgAdmin 4) provides a polished browser-based interface for managing one or many Postgres servers â€” schema design, query development with autocomplete and explain plans, backup and restore, role and grant management, replication monitoring, and full-text search across database objects.

Self-hosting pgAdmin on your VPS gives DBAs and developers a centralized Postgres management console accessible from anywhere with a browser, without installing a desktop application. Connect pgAdmin to any reachable Postgres instance â€” local containers, cloud-hosted RDS or Cloud SQL, or remote Postgres servers â€” and manage them all from a single web UI.