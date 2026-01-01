Documenso is an open-source alternative to DocuSign, built for organisations that need secure, legally binding digital signatures without surrendering control of sensitive documents to a third-party SaaS provider. It supports multi-party signing workflows, document templates, and comprehensive audit trails, with a clean interface suitable for legal, HR, and finance teams.

Self-hosting Documenso on your VPS keeps every document, signature, and audit record on your own infrastructure. There are no per-document charges, no storage restrictions imposed by a vendor, and no risk of data exposure via a shared platform. Local certificate management and configurable SMTP ensure the signing process remains entirely within your control.