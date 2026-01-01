Jenkins is the world's leading open-source automation server, trusted by millions of development teams to power continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines. With over 1,800 plugins, Jenkins integrates with virtually every tool in modern software development — from Git and GitHub to Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, and beyond.

Self-hosting Jenkins on your own VPS gives you dedicated build resources with no per-minute pricing, no execution time limits, and full control over your build environment. Install any SDK, compiler, or dependency your projects require without hitting platform restrictions.