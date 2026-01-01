Cloudflared is the client daemon for Cloudflare Tunnel, creating outbound-only encrypted connections from your VPS to Cloudflare's edge network. By routing all traffic through Cloudflare before it reaches your origin, you gain built-in DDoS protection and WAF coverage without ever opening inbound firewall ports or exposing your server's IP address.

Self-hosting the Cloudflared daemon on a VPS provides a stable, always-on tunnel that is not subject to the reliability limitations of home internet connections. Your Cloudflare tokens and tunnel configuration are stored on infrastructure you control, and the included web UI makes initial setup and ongoing management straightforward without using the command line.