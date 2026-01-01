Deploy Collabora Online with one-click installation.
Self-hosted online office suite based on LibreOffice that lets teams co-edit documents, spreadsheets, and presentations in the browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Collabora Online
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Collabora Online
Collabora Online एक सेल्फ-होस्टेड ऑनलाइन ऑफिस सूट है जो LibreOffice टेक्नोलॉजी पर आधारित है और पूरी तरह से ब्राउज़र में चलता है। टीमें Word, Excel और PowerPoint डॉक्यूमेंट्स को सीधे Nextcloud, Seafile या Pydio Cells जैसे फाइल स्टोरेज ऐप से खोल सकती हैं और उन्हें लाइव कर्सर, कमेंट्स, ट्रैक चेंजेस और इंस्टेंट प्रीव्यू के साथ रियल टाइम में सह-संपादित कर सकती हैं — इसके लिए किसी डेस्कटॉप क्लाइंट, Microsoft 365 या Google Workspace की आवश्यकता नहीं है।
अपने खुद के VPS पर Collabora को सेल्फ-होस्ट करने से हर डॉक्यूमेंट, स्प्रेडशीट और प्रेजेंटेशन आपके कंट्रोल वाले इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर रहता है। अपनी टीम को क्लाउड ऑफिस सूट्स के लिए एक कंप्लीट ऑन-प्रेमाइज़ रिप्लेसमेंट देने के लिए इसे इस कैटलॉग में से किसी एक फाइल स्टोरेज ऐप के साथ पेयर करें, जिसमें फुल फाइल-फॉर्मेट कंपैटिबिलिटी और कोई प्रति-उपयोगकर्ता शुल्क नहीं होगा।
Key features of Collabora Online
Real-time collaboration
Multiple users can simultaneously edit the same Word, Excel, or PowerPoint file, with live cursors, comments, and instant change synchronization.
Microsoft Office compatibility
Open and save .docx, .xlsx, and .pptx files without conversion loss thanks to native LibreOffice rendering of OOXML formats.
Integrates with file storage
Integrates with Nextcloud, Seafile, Pydio Cells, and other WOPI-aware file servers without any code change to the host app.
Track changes and comments
Review documents with track-changes mode, inline comments, suggestions, and version history, just like you'd find in desktop office suites.
Mobile and tablet friendly
Touch-optimized editor interface works on phones, tablets, and Chromebooks so contributors can edit from any device.
Why run Collabora Online on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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