Deploy LocalAI in one click installation.
Self-hosted, OpenAI API-compatible inference server that runs LLMs, image generation, and audio transcription on your own hardware.
Choose a VPS plan for LocalAI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LocalAI
LocalAI OpenAI API ka ek muft, open-source vikalp hai jo poori tarah se aapke apne infrastructure par chalta hai. Yeh OpenAI REST API specification ko lagu karta hai, isliye OpenAI ke liye banaya gaya koi bhi application â€” LangChain, LlamaIndex, AutoGen, aur saikadon anya â€” ek single endpoint URL badal kar LocalAI par switch kar sakta hai, bina kisi code mein badlav ki zaroorat ke. Yeh llama.cpp ke zariye language models, Stable Diffusion ke zariye image generation, aur Whisper ke zariye audio transcription ko support karta hai, yeh sab ek hi container se serve kiya jaata hai jismein ek built-in model gallery aur chat UI hai.
LocalAI ko self-host karne ka matlab hai ki aapke prompts, responses, aur generate kiya gaya content kabhi bhi aapke server se bahar nahi jaata. Ismein prati-token koi kharch nahi, koi rate limit nahi, aur third-party API ki upalabdhata par koi nirbharata nahi â€” jo ise privacy-sensitive workloads aur cost-conscious production deployments ke liye vyavaharik banata hai.
Key features of LocalAI
OpenAI API Compatible
Works as a drop-in replacement for OpenAI API calls without needing to change your application code â€” simply update the base URL and switch the API key.
Multi-Modal Inference
Run language models, image generation (Stable Diffusion), and audio transcription (Whisper) from a single server under one unified API.
Built-in Model Gallery
Browse, download, and activate pre-configured models through the web UI without writing configuration files or running CLI commands.
CPU-Only Operation
Runs on standard VPS hardware without GPU requirements â€” GPU acceleration is supported when available but never required.
No Token Costs
Unlimited inference with no per-request pricing, usage quotas, or billing â€” your sole cost is the VPS that runs it.
Why run LocalAI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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