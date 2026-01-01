GPT-Researcher is an open-source autonomous AI agent designed to undertake comprehensive online research on any given topic. It employs a multi-agent approach — a planner agent breaks down the question into sub-queries, researcher agents gather information from dozens of sources simultaneously, and a writer agent synthesizes the findings into a structured, cited report. This parallel approach significantly reduces the time required to produce research-grade content compared to manual browsing or single-query LLM prompts.

Self-hosting GPT-Researcher provides you with complete control over which LLM providers and search APIs you connect, what data is processed, and how reports are stored. Operating it on your own VPS ensures sensitive research topics remain within your infrastructure, without any usage limitations from third-party hosted services.