Deploy NATS in one click installation.
Cloud-native, high-performance messaging system with sub-millisecond latency for microservices, IoT, and distributed applications.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with NATS
NATS is a lightweight, open-source messaging system built for cloud-native architectures. It delivers sub-millisecond publish-subscribe, request-reply, and queue group messaging with a minimal footprint — the server binary is under 20MB and requires no external dependencies. NATS handles millions of messages per second, making it one of the fastest message brokers available.
JetStream, NATS' built-in persistence layer, adds durable streams, replay, and exactly-once delivery without requiring a separate queue or database service. Self-hosting NATS on your own VPS gives you full control over data locality, eliminates per-message cloud fees, and places your message bus as close as possible to your services for minimum latency.
Key features of NATS
Pub/Sub messaging
Broadcast messages to any number of subscribers instantly with subject-based routing and wildcard subscriptions for flexible message fan-out.
JetStream persistence
Persist, replay, and process messages with durable streams and consumers — adding exactly-once delivery and message history without extra infrastructure.
Request-Reply pattern
Develop synchronous-style RPC over asynchronous messaging, incorporating built-in request-reply functionality, thereby facilitating service-to-service calls with automated timeout handling.
Queue groups
Queue groups का उपयोग करके क्षैतिज रूप से स्केल किए गए उपभोक्ताओं के बीच काम वितरित करें — NATS स्वचालित रूप से एक समूह के सभी सदस्यों के बीच संदेशों को लोड-बैलेंस करता है।
Built-in clustering
Form a fault-tolerant cluster across multiple nodes with automatic route discovery and RAFT-based JetStream replication for high availability.
HTTP monitoring
Browse server health, connection statistics, JetStream metrics, and subscription data through the built-in monitoring endpoint at port 8222.
Why run NATS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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