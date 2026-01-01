Vince Analytics is a lightweight, self-hosted web analytics server built for individuals and small teams who want full control over their visitor data. It requires no external database, ships as a single binary, and stores everything locally â€” making it easy to operate on any VPS without complex setup.

Vince is compatible with Plausible Analytics tracking scripts, so you can migrate existing sites without changing your frontend code. It tracks page views, unique visitors, referrers, and custom events while remaining fully GDPR, CCPA, and PECR compliant â€” no cookies required.