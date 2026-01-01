Deploy Odoo in one click installation.
Open-source ERP and CRM suite covering sales, accounting, inventory, e-commerce, and more in one integrated platform.
Choose a VPS plan for Odoo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Odoo
Odoo is a comprehensive open-source business management suite used by over 10 million users across 120 countries. Its modular design lets you start with the apps you need — CRM, accounting, inventory, e-commerce, or project management — and expand as your business grows, all from a single unified interface.
Self-hosting Odoo on your VPS eliminates per-user subscription costs, keeps all your business data under your control, and gives you the freedom to install custom modules and integrations without restrictions. This template includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage.
Key features of Odoo
Integrated CRM & Sales
Track leads, manage pipelines, and automate follow-ups in a CRM that connects directly to invoicing and inventory.
Built-in E-commerce
Launch an online store with a drag-and-drop website builder, product catalog, and payment gateway integrations.
Accounting & Invoicing
Handle multi-currency invoicing, tax compliance, and bank reconciliation without a separate accounting tool.
Inventory & Manufacturing
Manage stock across multiple warehouses, run MRP workflows, and track production with barcode scanning support.
Modular App Store
Choose from over 30,000 third-party modules to extend Odoo with industry-specific workflows and integrations.
Why run Odoo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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