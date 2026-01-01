SuggestArr connects to your media server (Jellyfin, Plex, or Emby) and your Seer instance to automate the media discovery and request cycle. It reads recent watch history, finds similar movies and TV shows via the TMDb database, and automatically submits download requests on a configurable schedule â€” effectively closing the loop between what you watch today and what appears in your library tomorrow.

Unlike manual request workflows, SuggestArr runs unattended. An optional AI mode, utilising any OpenAI-compatible API (including local Ollama), provides hyper-personalised recommendations with natural language search. Setup is completed via a web UI wizard post-deployment â€” no API credentials are required at the time of deployment.