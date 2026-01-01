Posterr is an open-source Node.js application that mimics the digital poster boards found in cinema lobbies. It reads the live status of your Plex Media Server and shows the currently playing title, on-demand picks from selected libraries, and upcoming releases pulled from Sonarr, Radarr, and Readarr.

Self-hosting Posterr on a VPS ensures the display is always available from any browser, phone, tablet, Fire Stick, or wall-mounted screen â€” without needing a home computer to be on. It connects to Plex and the arr stack over the network, so it works whether your media services run on the same VPS or on a remote home server.