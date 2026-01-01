Deploy Pocket ID in one click installation.
Passkey-only OIDC provider that adds passwordless single sign-on to all your self-hosted apps.
Choose a VPS plan for Pocket ID
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Pocket ID
Pocket ID is a lightweight, open-source OIDC identity provider with a fundamental difference: it supports only passkeys for authentication, with no password login at all. Users register a passkey once — using their phone, hardware key, or biometrics — and from that point authenticate to any connected app with a single gesture.
Self-hosting Pocket ID on your VPS gives you a single sign-on layer across all your self-hosted services without running a heavyweight identity platform. A single container with built-in SQLite storage means there's nothing to maintain — connect your apps as OIDC clients and eliminate passwords from your entire self-hosted stack.
Key features of Pocket ID
Passkey-only auth
Authentication happens exclusively via WebAuthn passkeys — no passwords to manage, leak, or reset across any connected application.
OIDC provider
Acts as a standards-compliant OpenID Connect provider so any app that supports OIDC can delegate authentication to Pocket ID.
User self-service portal
Users manage their own passkeys, active sessions, and authorized applications through a clean self-service dashboard.
LDAP integration
Connect to an existing LDAP or Active Directory to import users instead of managing accounts manually in Pocket ID.
Audit log
Track every login, passkey registration, and client authorization event with an inbuilt searchable audit log.
Why run Pocket ID on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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