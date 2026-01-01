Deploy Hugo in one-click installation.
The world's fastest static site generator for building documentation sites, blogs, and portfolios.
Choose a VPS plan for Hugo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hugo
Hugo is the world's fastest static site generator, written in Go and capable of building complete websites in milliseconds. It powers documentation portals, marketing sites, personal blogs, and corporate web properties for teams ranging from individual developers to major organizations like Kubernetes, Netlify, and Let's Encrypt.
Self-hosting Hugo on your own VPS gives you a persistent development environment accessible from anywhere â€” ideal for distributed teams, automated build pipelines, and staging environments. Your site scaffolding, theme configuration, and content are always available through SSH without relying on any third-party hosting service.
Key features of Hugo
Millisecond Build Times
Hugo builds even large sites with thousands of pages in under a second, dramatically faster than JavaScript-based generators.
Zero Dependencies
Hugo ships as a single binary with no runtime dependencies, eliminating version conflicts and simplifying deployment pipelines.
Built-in Asset Pipeline
Native image processing, JavaScript bundling, Sass compilation, and TailwindCSS support without extra build tools.
Live Reload Server
The embedded development server instantly reflects content and design changes, thereby accelerating iteration during site development.
Multilingual Support
Native i18n, with language-specific content, URLs, and menus, makes building multilingual sites straightforward, without requiring plugins.
Why run Hugo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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